NBA News: Victor Wembanyama recovers Spurs teammate who can't wait to return

The San Antonio Spurs have experienced an up-and-down 2024-25 NBA season, with moments of brilliance against strong opponents tempered by inconsistency that has left them at a 13-13 record. Victor Wembanyama has often been the driving force behind the team’s success, but reinforcements are on the way as a key teammate is set to make his return to the lineup.

Tre Jones has recovered from a left shoulder sprain sustained during the Spurs’ 127-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings on December 1. The injury sidelined him for six games, but the 24-year-old point guard expressed optimism about his recovery during a recent press conference. “Trying to get my strength back in my shoulder, range of motion type of things. I feel pretty good,” he said.

Jones is expected to suit up on Thursday night when the Spurs host the Atlanta Hawks at the AT&T Center. If he does, it will mark only his ninth appearance this season out of 27 games. His limited availability is due not only to the shoulder injury but also to an ankle sprain he suffered in the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

Reflecting on his struggles, Jones admitted, “I feel like I’m being tested… It’s been tough to be out this much. I’ve never sat out this much of a season before, so it’s definitely been tough.” He credited his teammates and family for helping him stay positive during his recovery. “The guys have kept my spirits up… My family has kept my spirits up, so that’s always good.”

Tre Jones 33 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December, 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tre Jones’ impact on the Spurs

During the previous NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs consistently relied on Tre Jones as a key contributor. He appeared in 77 games—the highest total of his five-year career—starting in 48 of them. However, with the arrival of Chris Paul this season, Jones has faced the challenge of carving out his role in the rotation while continuing to provide impactful minutes on the court.

However, two injuries in just over a month have disrupted Jones’ ability to maintain consistent playing time this season. In his absence, Paul and Julian Champagnie have been crucial contributors, while rookie Stephon Castle has also emerged as a key part of the rotation. With Jones now set to return, he has the potential to become a valuable asset for interim coach Mitchell Johnson, adding depth and versatility to the Spurs’ lineup.

“I have no idea how the rotation will be, but we’ll just have to see how it plays out kind of,” Jones acknowledged. “We’ve run so many different lineups with all of us on the court together, playing with different guys on the court and whatnot. Whoever is out there is going to be great.”

Building around Wembanyama

The Spurs’ season has revolved around optimizing the roster to support Victor Wembanyama. In his second NBA season, the French phenom has already established himself as the team’s centerpiece and one of the league’s brightest stars.

Reintegrating players like Tre Jones and Devin Vassell, who returned from injury weeks ago, is vital to Johnson’s plan to build a cohesive unit around Wembanyama. The young roster is filled with talent that is gradually adapting to the NBA, giving the Spurs hope for the future.