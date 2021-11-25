San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at AT&T Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US today

San Antonio Spurs will come against Boston Celtics at AT&T Center in San Antonio, on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 98th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the San Antonio Spurs are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 56 direct duels to this day, while the Boston Celtics have celebrated a triumph in 41 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on April 30, 2021, and it ended in a 143-140 win for the Celtics at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021,

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

San Antonio Spurs have been in disappointing form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have five losses (LLLLL). Meanwhile, Boston Celtics have been in decent form recently, winning three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered two defeats in the remaining two games (LWWWL).

The Celtics are currently sitting in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.526. While the Spurs are placed, in 13th place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.235.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1976, and it ended in a 126-117 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, will be broadcast on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial, and NBA League Pass in the United States.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Cleltics' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.