Steelers reportedly not worried about QB situation for 2026 even if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return

For some time now, at the end of each NFL season, one of the most talked-about debates has been about Aaron Rodgers’ future as a professional player. This time is no exception, although in this case, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not in a hurry for a final answer.

Adam Schefter is an insider who is usually very well updated on what happens day-to-day with the former Packers QB, and he made an interesting reflection on the matter, stating that in Steel City, they are satisfied with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph if Rodgers does not return.

“[The Steelers] are hoping Aaron Rodgers comes back, and if he doesn’t, they would then be prepared to have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph on the roster. … It’s the reason that I think they don’t feel rushed and compelled to go out and add anybody right now,” Schefter said.

Mike McCarthy, the new head coach of the Steelers, currently has the aforementioned Rudolph and Howard on his roster. Awaiting what will happen not only with Rodgers but also with Skylar Thompson, the question remains whether they will add another QB or not.

An interesting Draft ahead

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 NFL Draft—which they are hosting in April—with the 21st overall pick and a massive question mark at quarterback. Mock drafts and reports indicate that Omar Khan and new head coach Mike McCarthy may prioritize building around second-year player Will Howard or a veteran acquisition.

As a result, Pittsburgh is heavily linked to high-impact prospects at pick 21 like OT Spencer Fano from Utah to bolster the trenches or explosive wide receivers like Makai Lemon (USC) and Denzel Boston (Washington) to fit McCarthy’s updated offensive scheme.