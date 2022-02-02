San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat face each other on Thursday at AT&T Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

San Antonio Spurs will face Miami Heat at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 68th regular-season game. Expectedly, the San Antonio Spurs are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 44 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 23 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 28, 2021, and it ended in a 116-111 win for the Heat at home in Miami in the previous 2020-2021 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Storylines

San Antonio Spurs have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (WLWLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Miami Heat have the exact same record of two victories in their last five matches (WWLLL).

The Spurs currently sit in 12th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.365. While the Heat are placed in third place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.615. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 9, 1988, and it ended in a 117-93 win for the Spurs.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, to be played on Thursday, at the AT&T Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

However, judging by the Heat's position on the table, we can expect them to win away.

