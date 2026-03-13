Argentina face major issue with Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires as 2026 Finalissima venue

Following the Argentine FA (AFA) rejection of Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu as a host site for the 2026 Finalissima, AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia proposed the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires as a solution.

However, the venue is currently unavailable for the scheduled match date of March 27. Legendary rock band AC/DC is set to perform at the stadium on March 23, 27, and 31, creating a direct scheduling conflict with the intercontinental final.

According to Argentine insider Esteban Edul, the proposal to play at the Monumental was largely a strategic maneuver directed at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF); the move was intended to signal that if Spain expect to play at home, Argentina would demand the same.

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In light of this, Edul reports that Tapia and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez are scheduled for a videoconference today to present UEFA with alternative neutral venues within Europe. Portugal, Italy, and England are currently being considered as the primary candidates to resolve the hosting deadlock.

A general view of the Estadio Monumental. (Getty Images)

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How is Lionel Scaloni dealing with the situation?

Lionel Scaloni is reportedly feeling “uneasy” and frustrated by the continued lack of clarity surrounding the Finalissima. According to Edul, the head coach is in a difficult position as he attempts to finalize preparations for what is effectively his last major testing window before the 2026 World Cup.

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see also Spain reportedly consider friendly game in case 2026 Finalissima vs Argentina is postponed

The primary issue for Scaloni is the logistical limbo created by the venue dispute. While he has reportedly already drawn up and submitted a provisional squad list to the players’ respective clubs, he cannot finalize travel arrangements, training sites, or specific tactical drills without knowing where the match will take place.

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Scaloni’s assistant, Pablo Aimar, echoed these concerns in a recent interview with Cadena 3, emphasizing that while the coaching staff views the match against Spain as an “excellent measuring stick” for the team’s current level, their priority is simply reaching a definitive resolution.