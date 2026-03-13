Titans release CB L’Jarius Sneed, former Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans released cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This means the cornerback will hit the market and it’s quite a fall since the back-to-back Super Bowl championships won with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Schefter, this move was made so the Titans can save $11.4 million against the cap space. Sneed was on the Titans roster since 2024, however, he’s been hampered by injuries ever since.

During his first year on the Titans, Sneed only played five games, and in 2025, he played just seven. On the Titans, he allowed just 58.2% of passes going his way to be completed. Having said that, quarterbacks throwing his way during both seasons had a 107.7 passer rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sneed was a key component on the Chiefs

When the Chiefs went back to back, all the spotlight went to Patrick Mahomes. However, Sneed was an absolute star on the Chiefs back in the day. He even had clutch moments during the playoffs, like a forced fumble on the 1-yard line against the Ravens that pretty much gave the Chiefs the win.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

In fact, Sneed had 10 interceptions with the Chiefs during his four years with the team. He hasn’t had an interception ever since. Now, at 29 years old and with quite the injury history, it remains to be seen how many teams will inquire to get him.

Advertisement

see also Cowboys, Jerry Jones complete another trade to probably make splash in 2026 NFL free agency

The Titans will have a solid defense next year

The Titans don’t have many fans running to put them high next season. However, their new head coach, Robert Saleh, is a defensive mastermind. Saleh has a great scheme and a massive brain to not only galvanize the troops, but make them overcome obstacles.

Advertisement

The team will also have names like Jermain Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jeffery Simmons. Hence, the front seven will create massive problems to opposing teams.