NY Rangers confirm JT Miller key injury update ahead of final stretch in NHL season

The New York Rangers are experiencing one of their best moments of the season after three consecutive victories. Despite being far from the playoff zone, Mike Sullivan’s team has responded after the Olympic break.

In addition, they have done all of this without a key piece like JT Miller and while dealing with departures after the trade deadline such as Sam Carrick. Despite all the noise before and after the NHL deadline, they simply have not given up.

Now, ahead of a great matchup against a Stanley Cup contender like the Minnesota Wild, the Rangers have received an important injury update that could boost their chances of keeping the winning streak alive.

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When will JT Miller return with Rangers?

JT Miller could return for the Rangers this Saturday when they face the Minnesota Wild on the road. A report from Mollie Walker confirmed that head coach Mike Sullivan may finally have the player available after he was placed on injured reserve ten days ago. “New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan says ‘barring any unforeseen things,’ he anticipates captain JT Miller playing vs Minnesota.”

Can the NY Rangers make the playoffs?

The NY Rangers can still make the playoffs, but it still looks like an almost impossible mission. However, they have closed the gap in the standings and are now 16 points behind the Boston Bruins, who hold the final wild card spot. It seems very unlikely with only 17 games remaining.

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