Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight, Mar. 13, For Timberwolves vs Warriors at Chase Center?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a win at Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors. They arrive taking advantage of a strong recent stretch while facing a Warriors team that have been struggling, however, concern has emerged about whether Anthony Edwards will play in the NBA regular season matchup.

Edwards is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with right knee soreness. This is a new issue for Edwards, and it remains unclear when he first felt the discomfort, though it likely surfaced during the team’s Friday shootaround.

Outside of an early hamstring strain, the issue that has given him the most trouble this season has been a lingering foot and toe injury. He has frequently appeared on injury reports with “right foot injury management.” The knee soreness represents a new development.

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Edwards has missed 10 of Minnesota’s 66 games and has been listed as questionable before several other contests in which he ultimately played.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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The MVP level of Edwards

The 24-year-old superstar is already a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, yet his goal remains bringing an NBA Finals appearance back to Minnesota. This season, Edwards has averaged 29.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc across 56 games.

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His improved three-point shooting has made him a true mismatch on the offensive end, forcing defenders to guard him more tightly on the perimeter and opening driving lanes where he thrives. That production continues to position him as one of the most impactful players in the NBA.

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Edwards is looking to help the Timberwolves get back on track Friday against the Golden State Warriors. During Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Edwards totaled 36 points on 11 of 17 shooting, though it was not enough as Minnesota was blown out 153-128.

The situation of the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves, 40-26, have lost three straight games convincingly, dropping from third place in the Western Conference to sixth. Still, they remain just one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently hold the No. 3 spot. Friday presents a potential bounce-back opportunity against the ninth-seeded Warriors, 32-33, who have gone 7-14 in their last 21 games.

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Steve Kerr’s team is without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and several other rotation players due to injuries, which adds further pressure on Golden State entering the matchup.