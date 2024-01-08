For years, the Golden State Warriors have set the standard for success in the NBA. It’s not just about the way they dominate on the court but also how they’ve built a strong bond in the locker room.

The Splash Brothers, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr have worked like a unit for almost a decade now, with little to no controversy. Nonetheless, it feels like it’s time to move on and give younger players a chance to prove their worth again.

Kerr has been reluctant to give younger players a longer leash, and a recent report states that Jonathan Kuminga no longer trusts him or believes he’s going to help him develop as a player. Shockingly, Stephen Curry believes that’s no surprise at all.

Steph Curry Reacts To Jonathan Kuminga’s Frustration

“He’s not wrong in being upset and pissed off, wanting to play,” Curry said. “Probably should’ve played (more). Not probably. But to your point, the ultimate challenge for anybody in this league is to not let the narrative be told for you and you not be able to address that with your own voice or directly with coach or whatever the case is.”

Steph added that all players go through that kind of stuff at one point and that Kuminga has every right to feel the way he does, so perhaps he also wants to see him on the court more often:

“We all go through our challenges. We all go through our learning lessons. Like I said, he’s not wrong for being upset and frustrated,” Steph said. “I heard coach talk about it. He was kind of half-joking but serious about 15 years he was always upset with playing time. That’s a talking point in every locker room in some way, shape or form.”

Kuminga is playing the best basketball of his career, but he’s still been in and out, and his minutes have been inconsistent, especially in the clutch, so it’ll be interesting to see how Kerr handles his playing time going forward before he demands a trade.