The Golden State Warriors finished the 2023 year with a 15-17 record. Despite having their NBA championship core for most of the season, they have failed to be at their best yet.

Draymond Green’s suspension has also been a big blow to their aspirations. Nonetheless, it also forced coach Steve Kerr to make adjustments to the starting lineup and give Jonathan Kuminga a longer leash.

Notably, that could have a major ripple effect within the team. Kuminga has balled out, and he clearly has a high upside and plenty of untapped potential to become a two-way stud. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, it could also lead to Andrew Wiggins being traded.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Make Andrew Wiggins Available

“Though I’ve said in the past that the Warriors might be reluctant to trade Wiggins so soon after he signed a relatively bargain-rate contract extension specifically so he could remain with this team, I’ve since heard that this would not be a major barrier for the Warriors to explore Wiggins’ trade market,” Kawakami reported.

Kawakami is a reliable source when it comes to the Warriors, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see that this is true. He’s averaging 12.9 points per game and shooting 29% from beyond the arc this season, and he even lost his starting job.

Wiggins played a significant role in the Warriors’ last championship run and became a fan favorite. But with the Dubs struggling to keep up with other powerhouses in the Western Conference, they could be forced to make an uncomfortable decision and just cut ties with him while they still can.

They could look to add more shooting and firepower, although with Klay Thompson regaining his usual efficiency, they might as well have several intriguing options at a reasonable price.