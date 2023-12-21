The Golden State Warriorswere red-hot to start the NBA season, but they kind of hit a wall almost right away. Then, Draymond Green’s suspensions took a toll on their defensive identity, and they struggled to find their groove back.

It took him a while, but coach Steve Kerr finally realized that he needed to shake things up and change the starting lineup. Sending Andrew Wiggins to the bench, giving Trayce Jackson-Davis more minutes, and unleashing Jonathan Kuminga have been good starts to that.

Ironically, the Warriors are now going through their best moment of the season, and that’swith Green serving another suspension. That means his return could and should only propel them back to championship contention.

That’s why Stephen Curry continues to be unbothered by all the outside noise. He’s been frustrated and vocal this season, but not because of a lack of trust in the team. On the contrary, it’s because he knows they’re better than what people say.

Curry Addresses The Critics

“It’s been like that for years now, even before we won the ’22 championship,” Curry said after his offensive explosion vs. the Celtics. “They always find something to nitpick, and that’s because there’s expectations for us to win. So you kind of take that in stride.”

Steph knows what it takes to win an NBA championship, and he knows that won’t happen in December. This is all about getting their groove back, finding some rhythm, and building some momentum for when it actually counts:

“For me, my approach is to dumb it down to what I said in L.A. Just figure out how to win one game at a time to give yourself some momentum, confidence, and energy,” Curry said. “It’s no secret to anybody what February looks like or a playoff push, and what you need to show other teams to be a serious threat to win a playoff series or whatever the case is.”

Curry Likes The Challenge

The Warriors now need to fight their way back up in the standings, and that’s not going to be easy in the stacked Western Conference. Still, the four-time NBA champion isn’t the one to back down from any challenge:

“I kind of like it right here,” Steph jokingly said. “It gives you a little bit of juice to stay locked in all 48 minutes at a time. It’s all clichés, but it really is a fun way to approach the game. You feel a sense of urgency and aren’t really taking anything for granted. That’s what we saw tonight.”

At the end of the day, the Warriors have been there and done that way too many times, so it might not be wise to count them out so early in the season. They have a championship DNA and a deep team that’s finally coming together.

Steve Kerr needs to keep getting the youngsters involved, even when Draymond Green comes back and during the playoffs. They’ve proven to be ready to contribute, and they should get plenty of credit for this sudden turnaround.