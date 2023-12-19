The Golden State Warriors needed to do something. They’re not playing up to their usual NBA championship level, and as much as Steve Kerr would rather stick with his veterans, some of them haven’t been up to the task.

Notably, Andrew Wiggins has been one of the most disappointing players in the league this season, and while he played a pivotal role in the team’s success over the past couple of years, he’s struggled mightily as of late.

That’s why Coach Kerr had no choice but to demote him to the second unit and start rookie Brandin Podziemski instead. Notably, the Warriors have gone 2-1 ever since, even despite Draymond Green’s suspension.

Obviously, this has to be disappointing for the former No. 1 overall pick. However, he’s willing to bite the bullet and do whatever it takes to help the team get back on track.

Andrew Wiggins Will Continue To Fight

“It’s different, different for sure,” Wiggins said. “It’s another thing I have to deal with. Whatever happens happens. Of course, I want to get back to my normal spot. But it could take time, who knows? I can’t really dwell on something that’s a decision made by somebody [else]. I just have to keep playing, keep staying aggressive, stay in the gym and just try to do the right things.”

Wiggins knows this change might not be permanent. He knows just how valuable he is to the team, so he’s determined to keep pushing and fighting to get his starting spot back.

“Anything can happen in this league,” continued the former No. 1 pick. I’m blessed to be here and if I want to get out of this little doghouse I just have to keep fighting my way out.”

Ironically, he’s coming off his best game of the season, scoring 25 with seven rebounds to help his team get a much-needed win over the struggling Portland Trail Blazers.

“That’s vintage Andrew,” coach Kerr said after the game. “That looks like the guy I know. He was aggressive. Confident. Took the shots that were there, attacked, made some good passes. I thought Andrew was just absolutely brilliant.”

The Warriors still have more than enough time to turn things around. And while it definitely won’t be easy, having veterans willing to embrace a lesser role for the sake of the team could be a huge step in the right direction.