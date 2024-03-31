The Warriors have been better on the road.

They have a losing record at home.

Stephen Curry wants his team to thrive at CHASE Center.

Stephen Curry Says Warriors Need To Take Home Games As Road Games

The Golden State Warriors continue to flirt with .500 basketball. Not many NBA champions have spent most of the season as the No. 10 seed, and they want to be the exception to that rule.

Still, they haven’t even secured a spot in the Play-in Tournament, much less in the playoffs. They still have nine games left in the regular season, including a can’t-lose matchup with the Houston Rockets.

That’s why Stephen Curry wants his team to approach home games as if they were road games, as they’ve fared significantly better away from the Bay area this season.

Steph Curry Wants A Greater Sense Of Urgency

“We might need to stay in a hotel in San Francisco and act like it’s a road game,” Curry said after a win over the Charlotte Hornets. “Like they do in football and stay in a hotel the night before. I don’t know what it is about the Road Warriors. We’ve kept our season alive with our road performance. It means a lot, and with what it’s looking like, we’re going to have to do that to get into the playoffs. So, something to rely on.”

The Warriors are currently 21-15 on the road, as opposed to just 18-19 at home. Oddly enough, they went through the opposite thing last season. Still, coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to be too worried about that:

“It’s bizarre. A year ago, it was the complete opposite. We were 33-8 at home and 0-41 on the road or so. So, who knows? It’s hard to explain these things. The main thing is we’re playing well right now. We’re in a pretty good groove,” said Kerr. “We’re coming along well. And obviously, we’re in a fight with a lot of teams. The West is just loaded this year. A year ago, we probably had a similar record — I think we ended up (44-38) — and we were the six seed. This year, we could end up with a better record and be the 10th seed.”

The West is stacked, indeed, and the Warriors may not be able to keep up with other powerhouses. Then again, who knows? Perhaps not having a homecourt advantage will end up being a blessing in disguise for them.