Draymond Green has sparked a new controversy after being ejected in the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic. The situation made headlines on social media thanks to the shocking reaction by Stephen Curry.

Steph was caught on camera with tears in his eyes realizing that Green had left the team at a disadvantage with 8:24 left in the first quarter. It was his fourth ejection of the season.

It’s important to remember that just a few months ago, Draymond Green had already faced an indefinite suspension from the NBA for hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns. Although the veteran promised changes in his behavior, the outburst returned.

Why was Draymond Green ejected in Warriors vs Magic?

Draymond Green received a first technical foul for arguing with the referees in the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic. Despite this, the player didn’t stop and confronted official Ray Acosta by yelling at him.

As a consequence, Green was ejected with a second technical foul. “It just can’t happen. I said what I said. I deserved to be kicked out at that point. If I’m all the way honest with y’all, kind of was trying to turn my body and angle it to go to the bench, but I said what I said a little too soon before angling my body. But, yeah, it just can’t happen.”

Now, Draymond Green has 19 total ejections in his career, the second most in NBA history. It all happens is a crucial moment in which the Golden State Warriors are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.

“I’m not going to overreact, like, ‘Oh man!’ Stuff is never as good as it seems; it’s never as bad as it seems. I know where I am. I understand what I’m doing moving forward. And my position is just make sure that’s the exception and not the rule.”