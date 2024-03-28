Draymond Green’s ejection had Stephen Curry in tears.

The Warriors’ star is frustrated and angry

They could miss the playoffs this season

Stephen Curry Has Had It With Draymond Green

Draymond Green has walked on the razor’s edge way too often. The Golden State Warriors needed him to be that guy, and it helped them win four NBA championships in less than a decade.

But times change, and so should a player’s role. Green, however, continues to embrace his villain role, and with the league always looking to make an example out of him, he has failed to adapt and adjust.

That was evident again in the win against the Orlando Magic. He got into an argument with a referee, and he was ejected with two technical fouls just a handful of minutes into the game.

Steph Curry Sheds Tears In Frustration

Shortly after his ejection, Stephen Curry shook his head in disbelief, and the camera zoomed in as he was emotional and about to cry. As pointed out by Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, he’s finally had it:

“After a long stare, Stephen Curry eventually tried to walk off his frothing mood, stirred by Draymond Green’s ejection, and shaking his head as disbelief morphed into disapproval,” wrote Thompson. “Words weren’t necessary to comprehend Curry’s thoughts. Some 90 percent of effective communication is nonverbal anyway. With sealed lips and a clenched jaw, Curry was yelling.”

Following the win, Steph called Green out and reminded him how much his team needs him. It’s evident that he’s finally reaching his breaking point, and that could lead to multiple changes in the offseason.

“The display, jarring and viral, was illustrative of Curry’s burden,” added Thompson. “Even though in his heart of hearts he must know a fifth ring is not in the cards this season, he’s got everything left in him pushed to the center of the table. This exhausting, random, mediocre season has one redeeming aim remaining. Not just a Play-In Tournament spot, but the fulfillment of a sustained stretch of their best ball that would not only be worthy of the postseason but breathe life into the possibility of a fifth ring down the road.”

At the end of the day, Green needs to understand that he’s not measured to the same standard as a regular player. The Warriors got it done this time, but their chances of winning without him are slim.