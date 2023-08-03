Love him or hate him, Stephen Curry has become one of the most influential players in the history of the NBA. Besides being the best player in Golden State Warriors history, he changed the way the game is played.

Curry led his team to four NBA championships in a decade. He’s 4-2 in the NBA Finals and was one win away from being 5-1. Also, he led the team with the best record in NBA history.

But Father Time doesn’t care about your résumé or what you did in the past. He’s ruthless and spares no victims. That’s why the 35-year-old knows he’s closer to the end of his career than to the beginning.

Stephen Curry Opens Up On Retirement

“The thoughts [of retirement] do creep in of what that timeline really looks like,” Curry told USA Today. “I know it almost puts into perspective how important these next two, three years are in terms of doubling down on the level that I want to be at and continue to play at, and pushing it to the limit as long as I can.”

“I just love the fact the timeline almost just gives me much more motivation for the now to take advantage of every opportunity that I have because, you know, the ball is going to stop bouncing at some point,” the guard added.

Curry is still at his peak, and it would be a shame to see him walk away from the game while he still has some left in the tank. Hopefully, we’re still years away from that day.