When you look at Stephen Curry‘s résumé, you assume there’s nothing he hasn’t achieved throughout his career. The Golden State Warriors superstar has won four NBA championships, two MVP awards, one NBA Finals MVP, and made the All-Star game on nine occasions.

He also got to play next to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, forming unstoppable teams with them in the Bay area. Even so, the 35-year-old admits he would have loved to play next to other legends to make his career even more memorable. Recently, he mentioned the three players he’d have liked to share the court with.

“My top three, obviously [Michael] Jordan, [Shaquille O’Neal] and I’d probably say Hakeem Olajuwon,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area in a recent episode of the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “I’d like to play with all three of those guys, because I think with Jordan, we all just want to see it up close and personal. And then I think pick-and-roll with me and Hakeem or me and Shaq would be pretty much unstoppable.”

Those are things basketball fans would definitely love to see. While a combo of Steph and MJ would be impossible to hold for opponents, Curry would certainly benefit from pairing with players with the size of Shaq or Hakeem.

Curry reveals what ability he would take from them

Curry was also asked, if he could go back in time, what he would take from these legendary players. When asked whether he would prefer to have MJ’s dominance on the air or Shaq’s strength to physically outplay his opponents, Steph chose the latter. It makes sense, since it’s something he doesn’t boast.

“Probably physically dominating,” he said. “It’s just such the opposite of my experience on the court. I’ve dunked a couple of times, but like to have somebody like, (Curry smacks his right hand down to his left), they call it ‘Mouse in the House’ and you can just post up and understand as soon as I catch it, this guy behind me has no chance. That’d be an out-of-body experience, for sure. So I’ve seen the Shaq highlights, I want to break some backboards every once in a while. That’d be fun.”

Curry, Warriors with work to do this season

With everything he’s done for the organization, Curry will always have time for these kinds of topics regardless of the time of the season. That said, the guard knows the Warriors have to turn up their level this year.

Steve Kerr’s men have lost 7 of their last 10 games, which sees them 10th in the West with an 8-9 record. Needless to say, that’s not even close to where they want to be by the end of the regular season.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go and they still have a star-studded team. So we’ll have to wait and see whether this was just a bad start or if this is the theme for the rest of the campaign.