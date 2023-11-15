Stephen Curry, better known as Steph, emerged onto the NBA scene in 2009 when the Golden State Warriors drafted him. Fourteen years later, he’s already thinking about his plans once he decided to retire.

Even though Curry entered the league with not-so-high expectations, he truly surprised everybody. He immediately became one of the best players in the NBA, creating a dynasty that some fans compare to what Michael Jordan did with the Bulls.

Curry, a 4-time NBA champion, is now thinking about retirement. At the age of 35, the point guard wants to stay near basketball, and his plans for the future obviously includes the sport he is in love with.

Stephen Curry opens up on his retirement plans

Curry clinched his first NBA championship in 2015 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a season in which he was crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP). He transformed the perception of what a basketball player, especially a point guard, could achieve, with three-pointers being his specialty.

The pinnacle of the Warriors’ regular-season dominance was in 2016 when they set a record with 73 wins. However, the NBA Finals that year took an unexpected turn, leading to a loss against the same Cavaliers they defeated in 2015.

In 2017 and 2018, the Warriors secured back-to-back championships, solidifying Curry’s status as one of the greatest players in the league. However, he was not done with winning NBA rings.

In 2022, the Warriors clinched another NBA title by defeating the Dallas Mavericks. During the Finals, Curry performed at a peak level, and he was awarded the MVP of these games for the first time in his career.

However, at the age of 35, Curry is entering a new chapter in his career, contemplating retirement. Yet, it appears he’s not ready to distance himself entirely from the world of basketball.

Speaking to NBC, Stephen Curry unveiled that, once he retires, he would be interested in becoming an NBA owner. According to the point guard, his knowledge would be very helpful to improve any franchise.

Nevertheless, there’s no need for Warriors fans to panic. According to Curry, he still has some playing time left. Yes, retirement is on his mind, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be leaving the courts in the near future.

At what age do NBA players retire on average?

According to a study by RBC Professional Sports Group, the average age of retirement for NBA players is 28. However, this figure only considers an average playing career of five years.

However, it’s more common for players to retire between the ages of 30 and 40. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Curry is steadily approaching that age, and a restructuring for the team might arrive sooner than expected.