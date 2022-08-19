Shaquille O'Neal openly expressed his admiration and respect for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry while clarifying why he considers him the best player in the NBA over other stars such as LeBron James or Kevin Durant.

It is well known that the NBA galaxy has an immense constellation of stars capable of illuminating every corner of the basketball universe. This makes it very difficult to choose the brightest of them all. A job that the legend Shaquille O'Neal would have already done, being Stephen Curry the chosen one.

This choice by the four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest figures in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers is surprising, because it meant leaving aside true monsters like LeBron James, with whom he shared a team in the 2009-2010 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also, in his assessment of the best player in the world today, Shaq would have omitted the likes of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokoumpo or the Slovenian Luka Doncic, who are really dominant on NBA courts. Below, we will reveal the Big Man's reasons for choosing Curry over the aforementioned stars.

How does Stephen Curry outperform LeBron James and other NBA stars?

In an episode of his The BIG Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal took the time to break down the reasons why Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the best basketball player in the world today over other NBA superstars.

"By far... You can have a category, but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.”, stated Shaquille.

It is curious that the Big Shamrock put Curry above LeBron James as the King has the same amount of championships as the Human Torch. Perhaps this is part of O'Neal's special empathy for the Golden State Warriors star, as he even took the time to predict how he will do in the upcoming NBA season: "Nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world, Steph Curry.”