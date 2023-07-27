Last season didn’t go to plan for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After winning the NBA championship in 2022, the Dubs looked like a shell of themselves throughout the year.

In the end, their campaign ended with a brutal loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. But that’s part of the past now, as the Warriors have already turned the page.

This offseason, the team made a number of moves to be competitive again, including Draymond Green’s contract extension and the Chris Paul trade. On top of that, Curry warns that he’s still capable of playing at a high level.

Stephen Curry admits still feeling he’s in his prime

“I still feel like I — I’m in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I’m able to accomplish,” Curry told Geoff Bennet of PBS News Hour when asked how he wanted people to see his contribution to basketball.

“Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can. But, I mean, the biggest thing is just inspiration, right? Like, there’s something outside of me and the stats and the three-point record and championships and all that that gives people hope and belief of everything …“

Though it’s not a secret that Curry is still in his prime, the fact that the Warriors star himself says so makes a bigger impact. The Dubs may have wasted last season, but they look determined to get back to glory days this time.