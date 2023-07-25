Everything seemed to be more than fine for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors a year ago, since their 2022 NBA championship was still fresh in the memory. However, the atmosphere around the team took a huge twist when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.

The team never seemed to recover from that incident, as the Dubs went from dominating the league to struggling for consistency throughout the 2022-23. In the end, they were outplayed by LeBron James’ Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

In an attempt to turn the page and repair the mood in the locker room, Poole was traded to the Washignton Wizards this offseason. In an apperance on the Real Ones podcast, Curry told Logan Murdock and Raja Bell he’s not sure if the Warriors could have done something differently to fix things last year.

Stephen Curry suggests Warriors did everything to get through the Green-Poole incident

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Curry said when asked whether the Warriors could have handled this situation differently, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “I can’t even tell you how many conversations we had, in training camp when the incident happened to the beginning of the season when you’re trying to make sure everybody’s on the same page in terms of expectations on a daily basis of how you deal with personal relationships, how you try to be professional when it comes to the job that we’re all here to do, dealing with some of the uncomfortable nature of the remnants of that situation.

“Cause we always talked about it between JP and Draymond, being able to try to rectify the situation, have the necessary conversations. From a coach, front office standpoint, I’m sure you could argue about should there have been a suspension or not. We had so many conversations and so many kinda back-and-forths in that moment about what the right course of action was, and there were a lot of variable that you have to take into play.”

That fight seemed to take a toll on the Warriors last season, which is why they want to move on now. With Poole and Green no longer on the same team, the front office hopes to have a good environment within the building again.