Not even the most optimistic Golden State Warriors fan ever thought Stephen Currywould turn out to be this good. He’s changed the NBA forever and has a strong case for being considered one of the best point guards of all time.

A bit of a late bloomer because of injuries, Curry never looked back once he established himself amongst the league’s elite. And it still seems like he could go strong for another five years at the very least.

But we already know that’s not usual in this league. We don’t see too many LeBron James or Kareem Abdul-Jabbars in terms of longevity, and Curry will have to retire eventually.

Stephen Curry Reveals When He’ll Stop Playing Basketball

With that in mind, the four-time NBA champion shed some light on his plans for the future, letting it be known when he plans to walk away from the game of basketball.

“I feel like that if I don’t get nervous or adrenaline, that’ll be the sign that I need to quit because it won’t matter,” Curry said. “The nerves, obviously, just indicate that I want to be successful, and it’s meaningful what I’m doing. So I hope to be nervous for many more years to come.”

That right there is what separates good players from great ones: Having the same desire, drive, and determination they had from day one. Hopefully, that day is still far away in the future.