Chris Paul arriving in the Bay area was one of the biggest moves in recent NBA history. Of course, he’s no longer in his prime, but he could still make the Golden State Warriorsa lot better.

Even so, we simply cannot ignore the fact that Paul has starred in several back-and-forths with some Warriors stalwarts. He’s always been a bit of a sworn enemy, sort of speak.

Nonetheless, despite Draymond Green openly admitting that he doesn’t actually like him, Paul is looking forward to teaming up with him, and he feels sorry for their rivals already.

Chris Paul Makes Bold Statement About Playing With Draymond Green

“Draymond is– I’m sorry about teams that’s got to play against the both of us because he’s always been very vocal, as I am,” Paul said. “I’ve always thrived with guys like that.”

At the end of the day, the thing that makes them despise each other is pretty much one of the things that also made them so great: They’re just relentless competitors.

Green and Paul will work towards a common goal; they both want the same thing. Oh, and yes, referees and rivals alike are going to be in hell with those two on the same side now.