The upcoming NBA season can’t start soon enough for the Golden State Warriors. Chris Paul is the new face in town, and everybody’s dying to know how he’ll fit with his new team.

Narratives and rivalries aside, the fact that Paul will play for the Dubs seems kind of surreal. But he’s one of the greatest players of all time, and should be able to adjust as such.

Most people think that the obvious thing to do is to have him back up Stephen Curry as their Sixth Man. However, coach Steve Kerr recently stated he doesn’t know how they’ll use him next season.

Steve Kerr Doesn’t Know If Chris Paul Will Start

“All of that will happen in training camp,” Kerr told Mercury News. “Until we get everyone on the floor, we won’t be able to assess what’s best for our team and how everything is going to look. But I’m very confident that it’s going to work out”.

“We got great guys and we got great champions, great competitors,” Kerr added. “There’s one goal next year, and that’s to win at the highest possible level. Everything else will unfold as the season does.”

At the end of the day, the success or failure of this experiment could all rely on whether Paul is willing to embrace a lesser role coming off the bench. Will his ego stand on the way? We’ll have to wait and see.