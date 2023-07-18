The Golden State Warriors went outside of the box by trading for Chris Paul. They already have Stephen Curry, and his style of play is not very similar to what they’ve been running since Steve Kerr took over.

Moreover, Paul and Steph have been rivals for years now, with the Warriors star one-upping him in the ‘best point guard in the league’ discussion over the past five years or so.

But regardless of that rivalry, the four-time NBA champion is still looking forward to playing with Paul. However, even he admits having him on the team is kind of bizarre, but in a good way.

Stephen Curry Admits Playing With Chris Paul Is ‘Surreal’

“It’s the most surreal thing in the world,” Curry told Sports Illustrated. “Because he was big brother and he is big brother in the sense that when I was coming up as a rookie, he showed me the ropes.”

“And you go into battling for playoff position and championships and all that and there is a lot of history,” Curry continued. “He’s in year 18, I’m in year 15 just amazing that we get to do it together now. I’m gonna enjoy the ride.”

Curry has never been the one to put his ego first, and it’s nice to see that he’s got nothing but the utmost respect for Paul. Now, whether it’ll work out on the court remains to be seen.