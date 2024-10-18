Suns star Kevin Durant sends encouraging message to Bronny James and Lakers' younger players

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent an encouraging message to Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers' young players ahead of their NBA preseason matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns for the second time this preseason, and while Bronny James had a solid game, rookie Dalton Knecht stole the spotlight, scoring 35 points, being the game’s leading scorer along with Anthony Davis.

Before the game, Durant was asked about his thoughts on the performance of the Lakers’ young talent, and the 13-time All-Star shared an uplifting message.

“Just playing hard, trying to establish themselves in the league,” Durant said of Bronny James and fellow rookie Dalton Knecht. “Rookies in the preseason, you’re just trying to get a feel for the game and get your feet wet.”

Durant continued, “So, I can see each game those two guys—not just those two—the younger players on the team like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie, and Maxwell Lewis, getting a little more comfortable each and every game. You start to understand your role, what coach wants, and lean into your routine that you work on every single day.”

Maxwell Lewis #20, Bronny James #9, and Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James reacts to Knecht’s performance

Knecht not only led the Lakers in scoring during the game against the Suns, but he also hit a clutch 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left to force overtime.

The rookie’s standout performance caught the attention of many, including LeBron James, who took to social media to praise the young talent from Tennessee. LeBron posted a photo of Knecht with his game stats and captioned it: “Cannon!! That boy cold!!”

Knecht finished the game with 35 points, hitting 8-of-13 from beyond the arc, while also grabbing seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. The Lakers will kick off the NBA regular season next Tuesday, October 22, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.