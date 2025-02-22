Stephen Curry reveals what Jimmy Butler brings to the Warriors and the impact of his presence

The Golden State Warriors delivered a commanding 132-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings, showcasing a well-balanced team effort. No single player stood out individually, but multiple Warriors contributed with 20-plus-point performances. After the game, Stephen Curry spoke about how Jimmy Butler’s presence has helped elevate the team’s play.

Curry spent the first five minutes on the bench, watching as Butler led the charge during a blistering 22-8 run that put the Warriors ahead 53-36—a lead they never relinquished.

Golden State carried a 15-point advantage into halftime and maintained control throughout the second half, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Kings.

Curry on Butler’s influence

“Us controlling the second quarter had a lot to do with experience, but also Jimmy’s presence,” Curry told reporters in Sacramento. “That lineup when I was off the court . . . when you look at the plus-minus, there’s a reason they took advantage of those minutes. When you have a lead and you’re able to control possessions and still get stops, that has a lot to do with him—the presence and confidence he exudes on the floor.”

Jimmy Butler #10 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after the game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Butler’s impact is evident across the roster. Since his arrival, individual and team performances have improved significantly. Brandin Podziemski is plus-79 post-Butler, Moses Moody is plus-46, Kevon Looney is plus-20, Gui Santos is plus-14, and Lester Quiñones is plus-19. Even the team’s veteran core has benefited, with Draymond Green at plus-59 and Curry at plus-42.

Curry hits another milestone

With 20 points in the victory over Sacramento, Curry reached another milestone in his legendary career. He now has 700 career games with at least 20 points, becoming just the 21st player in NBA history to achieve the feat—and the first in Warriors franchise history.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr had a fittingly straightforward reaction to Curry’s accomplishment. “That’s pretty impressive,” Kerr said with his trademark dry humor. It is clear that this type of reaction is because Kerr is so accustomed to these achievements, which must be impressive, but Curry has already made it a habit.