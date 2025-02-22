NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr delivers a five-word reaction on Butler’s impact on the team

The Golden State Warriors appear to have turned things around just in time this season, positioning themselves for at least a NBA play-in spot. The acquisition of All-Star Jimmy Butler is already making a significant impact, and head coach Steve Kerr knows it.

“Jimmy gives us some swagger,” Kerr said Friday night after the Warriors’ dominant 132-108 win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Butler finished the game with 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Since Butler’s arrival ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, Golden State has looked noticeably more confident, climbing to a 29-27 record and ninth place in the Western Conference standings. The veteran forward has seamlessly integrated into the lineup, averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while committing just one turnover per contest in 32.2 minutes.

Kerr on Butler’s impact

Kerr was quick to praise Butler’s influence on the team’s dynamic, highlighting his ability to create opportunities for teammates with his footwork, passing vision, and composure under pressure.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a layup and a foul against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on February 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“He passes. He creates shots with his passing, with his penetration, with his brilliant footwork and fundamental play,” Kerr said in an interview with 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter). “Jimmy plays off two feet—jump stop, pivot, never turns it over. He’s got claws for hands. When he gets the ball in traffic, we end up with wide-open looks. He just connects the game for the rest of the guys. And we’re getting much better looks because of Jimmy’s presence.”

Beyond his leadership, Butler’s skill set is proving to be the missing piece for the Warriors—a player who can relentlessly attack the paint while complementing Golden State’s system. His aggressive approach has given the team an extra dimension it previously lacked.

Kerr Credits front office for the move

Kerr also acknowledged the Warriors’ front office—particularly general manager Mike Dunleavy—for making the bold move to bring Butler to Golden State.

“Mike Dunleavy knew we needed a shakeup… Jimmy obviously is a really good fit next to Steph and Draymond… we needed the shakeup, and you can see the difference now,” Kerr said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

As the Warriors continue to integrate Butler into their system, both fans and analysts are eager to see how far this revitalized squad can go. One thing is certain—Butler’s presence has injected new energy into Golden State, reigniting their NBA championship aspirations.