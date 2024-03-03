The Golden State Warriors would’ve never found that much success without Klay Thompson. He was an unsung hero in four NBA championships and six trips to the NBA Finals.

Thompson, however, hasn’t aged as well as Stephen Curry. Despite being younger, he’s endured two major injuries, and it seems like Father Time has caught up to him.

That’s why the team decided to play the waiting game before signing him to a new contract. He knew he had to bet on himself this season, but he hasn’t been at his best.

Klay Thompson’s Relationship With Joe Lacob Isn’t Good Right Now

Thompson made it loud and clear that he would prove his worth this season, mostly because team owner Joe Lacob didn’t want to spend big bucks after also signing Draymond Green to an extension:

“Thompson always knew he would likely have to wait until his free agency arrived this summer, what with Lacob’s well-chronicled hopes of ducking under the second (and possibly first) luxury tax apron compelling them to let the roster landscape fully unfold before adding salary,” NBA insider Sam Amick wrote.

Now, things might not be that clear for him and his future in the Bay area. Apparently, his impending free agency and how things have gone this season have estrangled his relationship with Lacob:

“It’s clear their relationship has suffered some strain along the way, with league sources indicating that Thompson has received no assurances from on high that his hopes of retiring happily in a Warriors jersey someday will be a shared priority this summer,” Amick reported. “Both sides, it seems clear, have no clarity about what might happen when that time rolls around.”

Thompson recently claimed that he wouldn’t mind taking a lesser role to help the team if that was what it took to stay with the organization for the remainder of his career. Whether that’ll happen or not remains to be seen.