Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension, so he’s about to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

He’s talked about his desire to be a Warrior for life, and he even admitted that he would gladly embrace a lesser role, similar to the one Ray Allen played for the Miami Heat in the final stage of his career.

Nonetheless, we’ve seen how quickly things can change in the NBA. Perhaps the Warriors won’t be interested in keeping him around. Also, it’s not like he won’t have any more offers.

Orlando Magic Will Keep Tabs On Klay Thompson

According to a report by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Orlando Magic could target the four-time NBA champion in the offseason, as they will have more than enough cash to spare and a glaring hole at the shooting guard position:

“Orlando has been increasingly mentioned as a potential suitor for Klay Thompson in free agency,” wrote Stein. “The Magic’s available cap space is difficult to project this far out. That figure could rise as high as $45 million but depends on their future plans with free agents-to-be Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris as well as Jonathan Isaac (whose $17.4 million salary next season is non-guaranteed).”

Thompson has had arguably the worst season of his career. He was demoted to the second unit in the final game before the All-Star Game, and it may have lit a fire on him, as he torched the Utah Jazz for 35 points.

It would be odd to see him play for a different team after spending his entire career in the Bay area. But this is a ruthless business, and he might be tempted to take his talents somewhere else if he doesn’t feel valued there anymore.