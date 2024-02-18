The Golden State Warriors have a decision to make about Klay Thompson’s future. He’s not getting any younger, and he may no longer be the star player he used to be.

Thompson is about to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. And while he’s talked about his desire to stay in the Bay area for the remainder of his playing days, anything can happen in the NBA.

The Warriors might not be able or willing to offer him as much money as other teams, and he could still be serviceable somewhere else. With that in mind, NBA insider Shams Charania reveals that multiple teams would be more than willing to make a run at him.

Multiple Teams Will Pursue Klay Thompson

“I expect him to test the marketplace,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee show. “I would expect both Florida teams, both LA teams, potentially a couple East Coast teams [to show interest]. As of right now, unless there’s a miracle extension, he’s gonna test the marketplace and I think the Warriors have understood going into the year that his future is up in the air.”

Thompson recently agreed to come off the bench before a game vs. the Utah Jazz, and it paid off. He scored 35 points and admitted that he felt his legs were fresher, and it helped him be at his best.

He’s always been a team-first kind of guy, and he has sacrificed a lot for the sake of the organization. So, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him do that again to stay with Stephen Curry.

Still, NBA stars also have an ego, and Thompson is no exception to that rule. Another team might be willing to offer him not only more money but also a bigger role, and that could be hard to turn down.