The Philadelphia 76ers need to get rid of James Harden. Daryl Morey’s stubbornness can only hurt them, as he’s proved it already throughout his career in the NBA.

Harden has forced his way out of Houston, Brooklyn, and is now looking to do the same in Philadelphia. He cannot be trusted to deliver in the playoffs or fulfill a contract.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Houston Rockets star will only show up to training camp to create mayhem and force the Sixers’ hand to trade him.

James Harden Wants To Make The Sixers Uncomfortable

“James Harden wants a trade. He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable. So uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade,” Woj reported.

It’s unfortunate, but that’s just the way he’s handled business. The Sixers should look to set a precedent and just fine him or suspend him without salary instead of trading him, just like they did with Ben Simmons.

At the end of the day, Harden is just proving why no team should take him seriously or engage in talks to trade for him, especially considering his antics haven’t led any team to a championship or even a Finals berth.