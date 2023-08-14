LeBron James isn’t getting any younger, and chances are he’ll need more help as the years go by. No team in today’s NBA can win with at least two stars, and the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t the exception to that rule.

Rob Pelinka has been adamant about giving James an elite sidekick and someone who could carry the torch once he’s long gone from the team. And he locked that sidekick up for years to come.

However, as good as Anthony Davis obviously is as a basketball player, his character was what actually drove the team’s brass to sign him to that big contract extension.

Lakers Extended Davis Because Of His Character, Says GM

“Jeanie [Buss], Darvin [Ham] and I were just probably the most excited to just get Anthony’s perspective about what it means to do an extension like this and to become a leader of the Lakers for years to come,” Pelinka told Spectrum Sportsnet.

“For us, in our conversations with him, it was really centered around his character, who he is as a person, how he treats his teammates. His commitment to being the hardest worker and helping establish our culture with that,” Pelinka added. “Clearly he is one of the game’s most dominant two-way players, but to see his desire to take on those leadership reigns was significant for us to have those conversations with him.”

Hopefully, Davis will have an injury-free season, although that seems very unlikely, given his history. Also, he’ll need to be more consistent if he intends to lead this team as James keeps getting older.