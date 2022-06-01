The Golden State Warriors as the Western Conference champion and the Boston Celtics as the Eastern Conferecence champions face each other in the 2022 NBA Finals. Check out how the regular season matchups ended up.

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are fighting for the 2022 NBA Championship. Both teams have dominated their respective conferences to be in the biggest stage of the best basketball league in the world. Now, both Warriors and Celtics seek to rewrite their own history in the NBA Finals.

For the Golden State Warriors, this NBA Finals series are already full of records. The Dubs tied with the legendary Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls as the team to clinch six times the NBA Finals in a period of 8 years. However, both Warriors and Bulls have the same 6 NBA titles, which the Dubs led by Stephen Curry will try to move up one place.

Whereas the Boston Celtics, the NBA Finals should be a familiar territory. However, non of the Celtics' players have been at this stage until now. But Jayson Tatum and the Boston squad have the entire Celtics organization to back them up. Because the Celtics want to move up above the Los Angeles Lakers to be the team with most NBA titles. Take a look at the Warriors vs Celtics matchups to see which team comes better off to this NBA Finals series.

Warriors - Celtics Regular Season Matchups

Because Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics don't shared neither Conference nor Division, both teams have faced each other just twice during the 2021-22 NBA Regular-Season. One time for each team to be at their home arena.

One the fun fact about their matchups in the 2021-22 NBA regular season was that neither of them won at their home town. The Celtics picked up a win on the road at the Chase Center in San Francisco. While the Dubs did the same at the TD Garden in Boston.

If you enjoy the betting game, you should go for the player points, here is the reason. Stephen Curry pulled up 30 points while Andre Wiggins registered 27 points at the TD Garden. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown pulled up 26 points each at the Chase Center. Of course, the NBA Finals series is a completely different mindset, but it might help those looking for smart bets.