All things considered, this was a somewhat successful season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They went from bottom-feeders to contending for an NBA championship, and they finally gave LeBron James a supporting cast who was actually supportive.

But the purple and gold don’t play for playoff exits, and neither does LeBron. Being swept was a major blow for the 38-year-old veteran, who even hinted at retiring.

And even though most people think he’s just bluffing or trying to change the narrative, a Lakers insider reported that there’s a slim chance that he won’t be a part of the team next season.

Report: 10% Chance LeBron James Won’t Be A Laker Next Season

(Transcript via Jovan Buha — The Athletic)



“Based on conversations I’ve had over the past week or so, I’d say there’s about a 10 percent chance LeBron James isn’t back as a Laker next season, either due to retirement or playing for another team. Everyone with and around the team I’ve spoken to believes he’s returning.

James’ recent Instagram story, in which he stated, ‘I’m suppose to be #1 on everybody list/We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist,’ referencing lyrics from Jay-Z’s ‘What More Can I Say,’ was intriguing. Remember: Jay-Z announced he was retiring, only to return a few years later and make multiple albums since then. Could James be hinting he needs a break? Maybe a year away from the game, only to return to play alongside his son, Bronny, in 2024-25? That could be the case.

But the assumption remains that James will return. The Lakers are approaching this offseason as if he’ll be a part of the 2023-24 squad.”

James still has two years left in his contract and $100 million on the table, so most people think he’s not walking away; he’s just exhausted, and rightly so. But we’ve seen crazier things happen, so only time will tell what happens.