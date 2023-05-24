The Los Angeles Lakers had a better season than most fans expected. But LeBron James only plays to win NBA championships, and he knows his days of playing at that level might be coming to an end.

That’s why he hinted at walking away from the game. It was the first time in his remarkable career that he even hinted at that possibility, so it obviously sounded off the alarms around the league.

Nonetheless, as much as it would make sense for a 38-year-old athlete to walk away from the game, most people around the NBA are positive he’s not going to give up nearly $100 million in contract earnings.

LeBron James Won’t Leave That Much Money On The Table

“Just don’t,” an unnamed GM told Heavy Sports. “It’s not happening. It is a good team now, he is playing well, they used their (2027) draft pick in a trade like he wanted. He has two years and about $50 million per year (actually, $47 million and $50 million) on his contract. LeBron has always been a guy who is going to get his money. And he should, good for him. He has a lot of reasons to keep going. Leaving $100 million on the table, that is a significant one for him.”

“Listening to him sounded like I was listening to a 38-year-old who just got swept and was exhausted. That’s all. This will sit out there for a month or two, then he will confirm he is coming back by mid-July,” the executive added.

Of course, LeBron is one of the wealthiest athletes of all time, so it’s not like he needs the money. But walking away from $100 million simply makes no sense, especially considering he’d have the chance to make history by playing with his older son, Bronny, before retiring.