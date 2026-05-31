Garrett Wilson excites NY Jets with update on knee injury

The New York Jets must be ecstatic to hear to their star wide receiver Garrett Wilson's words.

Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented players on the New York Jets. However, he dealt with a lingering knee injury that cost him 10 games last season. Hence, a lot of eyes were on how he checked out at the OTAs.

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Wilson said that his knee is feeling great during practice. That is absolutely great news for the Jets, as Wilson is the undoubted, undisputed WR1 of the team.

Wilson has four seasons in the NFL, and in the first three of them, he got more than 1,000 yards. This means that, when healthy, he is an unstoppable receiver regardless of who’s throwing the football to him.

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NY Jets revamped WR depth chart for 2026 NFL season

Wilson is the WR1 of the team. However, the Jets made it a theme to improve the wide receiver department. The Jets drafted wideout Omar Cooper Jr. and brought Tim Patrick. They also have Adonai Mitchell since last year.

Other wideouts on the roster are Arian Smith, Isaiah Williams, Jamaal Pritchett, Quentin Skinner, and undrafted free agents Malik McClain, Caullin Lacy, and DT Sheffield. The first four wideouts are good ones for the Jets.

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Geno Smith has developed good chemistry with Wilson

Wilson also spoke recently on new teammate and starting quarterback of the team, Geno Smith. Wilson said Smith throws a very “friendly ball.“ Chemistry between quarterback and wideout is key for an offense to work.

Hence, having Wilson and Smith creating that chemistry right from the OTAs is spectacular news for a team in desperate need for success. Whether it will all work out for the Jets remains to be seen, but there are good early signs at least.