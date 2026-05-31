Alex Caruso rejects narrative surrounding Spurs after Game 7 loss

Alex Caruso does not want the growing narrative that the San Antonio Spurs are unbeatable to become something bigger than it is, especially after losing to them in the Western Conference Finals.

Alex Caruso made it clear that he does not view the San Antonio Spurs as some unbeatable obstacle after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 7 loss in the Western Conference Finals. The veteran guard pushed back against the idea that the Spurs are a problem that needs a special solution moving forward.

Speaking after the game in comments shared by Joel Lorenzi on X, Caruso said, “There’s nothing that needs to be solved. We could’ve won the game tonight. You would’ve been asking them the same thing. I don’t think there’s this narrative that this is a bugaboo.”

Caruso continued by emphasizing that the series could have gone either way. “We should’ve played better and won the game and been in the NBA Finals. They’re a good team, they’re young. We’ll both probably be around for a while. But we’ve gotta get better and try and win next time.”

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Caruso knows what playoff battles look like

Throughout the series against San Antonio, Caruso once again showed why contenders value his presence so highly. While he may not always lead the box score, his defense, leadership, and ability to make winning plays helped keep Oklahoma City competitive throughout the matchup.

Alex Caruso, asked if the Spurs feel like a problem that needs to be solved: “There’s nothing that needs to be solved. We could’ve won the game tonight. You would’ve been asking them the same thing. I don’t think there’s this narrative that this is a bugaboo. We should’ve played… pic.twitter.com/118XL8Igc3 — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 31, 2026

His perspective carries weight because of his extensive postseason experience. Caruso has played deep into the playoffs multiple times during his career and understands how thin the margin can be between advancing and going home. That experience likely explains why he refused to overreact to a single Game 7 defeat.

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Looking ahead, there is every reason to believe the Thunder can return to the postseason with Caruso next season. Oklahoma City remains one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference, and veterans like Caruso provide the stability needed for long playoff runs.