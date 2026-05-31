Victor Wembanyama admits to being ‘addicted’ to being relentless after Spurs eliminate OKC

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama commented on something he loves to do and would like to continue doing after eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder and reaching the 2026 NBA Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, securing their direct ticket to the 2026 NBA Finals. Victor Wembanyama was rightfully named the MVP thanks to his fantastic level of play, acknowledging something that helps him reach that elite level.

Shortly after, when asked what he had understood most about himself through what was undoubtedly the most important basketball game of his young career, Victor Wembanyama reflected before responding. “I would say what I learned is I can go through hurdles that I didn’t know could get so high,” the generational talent shared.

“It’s just pushing through, you know. I found resources inside of me. Relentlessness. I already knew that, but doing it at this level, this is the best basketball on the planet that’s being played right now, and the crazy thing is, maybe I’m crazy for that, but I want to do that 15, 20 more times.” He then finished with a line that resonated in real time as much as for what could lie ahead. “Let’s hope it doesn’t become an addiction. Maybe it is already.”

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An achievement with merit by Wembanyama

The 22-year-old center ended the regular season as the first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year and placed third in MVP voting behind eventual winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Wembanyama cited the loss of the MVP award to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the motivating factors for him in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.7 blocks over the series and outplaying the league MVP.

Victor Wembanyama during the Conference Finals

Victor Wembanyama is proving to be on pace with some of the game’s greatest players with how soon he’s racking up major accomplishments. The series win over the Thunder and Victor Wembanyama’s crucial role in the victory, have made him the second-youngest player to lead his team to the NBA Finals, behind Magic Johnson, who did the same at 20 years old with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the list:

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Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers (1980): 20 years, 264 days. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (2026): 22 years, 146 days. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (2007): 22 years, 169 days. Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando Magic (1995): 23 years old, 94 days. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs (1999): 23 years, 61 days.

Wemby over Doncic for a relatively new award

The NBA introduced the concept of Conference Finals MVPs in 2022, so there have only been five recipients in each Conference since its implementation. Unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama is the youngest Conference Finals MVP, surpassing Luka Doncic, who led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals at 25 years old.