Following a promising regular season that included Joel Embiid winning the MVP, the Philadelphia 76ers had another disappointing ending, falling short in the playoffs compared to their expectations.

Despite being contenders, they continue to struggle in the postseason. The 76ers formed a formidable Big Three with Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris. However, they could be losing two of these stars with Harden as the most likely considering he is becoming a free agent.

In their most recent playoff run, Philadelphia lost to the Boston Celtics despite having a home game to close the series being up 3-2. That’s why Harris’ trade talks gained force lately. The player recently mentioned he felt disrespected by some fans in these types of discussions.

Tobias Harris addresses trade talks

Harris was already defended by his father last week with a huge statement. Torell, who is also the player’s agent, said that the team has been using his son poorly. But now it was his time for Tobias to fire back at the critics, especially to some fans who want him out of Philadelphia.

“Trade speculation, you know, casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade for a Crumbl cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize, you are not getting a 6’9” forward who can shoot 40% from three, guard other teams’ best player, shoot, post-up, drive, play 70-plus games a year”, Harris said via NBCSPhilly.

Harris expanded his thoughts on the 76ers’ chances of winning a title: “I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team, and we have the right pieces and the right culture. Every year in the NBA, teams shake up. And sometimes, the teams that stay together and build their culture, build their chemistry, those are the ones that prevail. I’m excited to come back, bring this group back, add a few pieces that help us out as a whole team and be ready to win”.