The Toronto Raptors are not wasting any time in the offseason to find the best players available to sign. They have already put the drama behind them with Fred VanVleet and are focused on looking for new talent, such as the recent two-way deal with the son of a 5-time NBA champion.

In addition to bringing in new players to reinforce the bench, the Raptors will also have a new head coach for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Darko Rajakovic will be taking the reins of the team.

So far, the Raptors have signed two new players in free agency. Dennis Schroder is a veteran with experience on multiple NBA teams, while Markquis Nowell is a rookie.

Who is the new addition of the Toronto Raptors?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the latest addition to the Raptors is Ron Harper Jr. He signed a new two-way contract with the team, which means he will split time between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. Harper Jr. is the son of Ron Harper, a 5-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

Harper Jr. played for the Raptors last season on a similar contract. He appeared in nine games with the team. The Raptors are excited to have Harper Jr. back in the fold. They believe he has the potential to be a valuable asset for the team.