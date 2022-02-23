Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at Moda Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portland Trail Blazers will host Golden State Warriors at Moda Center in Portland Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 238th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Portland Trailblazers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 129 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 108 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 8, 2021, and it ended in a 104-94 win for the Warriors at home in San Francisco. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Portland Trail Blazers have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost only once, winning four times (LWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have won only once in their last five matches (LLWLL).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0712. While the Trail Blazers are placed eight positions below them, in 10th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.424. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 24, 1970, and it ended in a 118-115 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Golden State Warriors will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 8.5 points, while the game total is set at 223.5 points.

BetMGM Handicap Warriors 8.5 Total o/u 223.5

