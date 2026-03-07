Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira headline UFC 326: What does BMF mean?

Max Holloway will defend his BMF belt against Charles Oliveira for the main event of UFC 326. However, the fact is this is not an official title, but one that has made waves in the industry. However, what does ‘BMF‘ actually mean, and why is this belt a thing?

‘BMF’ stands for the ‘Baddest Motherfu—-‘ in the game. Meaning, to fight for this belt, you have to be regarded as exactly that, a ‘bad mofo‘. Holloway earned the belt by beating Justin Gaethje with a last second KO at UFC 300. Now, he will defend it for the first time against Charles Oliveira.

Holloway is the third BMF title holder of all time. The original one was Jorge Masvidal, followed by Gaethje, and now Holloway. However, Masvidal technically never lost the belt, but he never defended it. He retired and left the belt vacant. Justin Gaethje then knocked out Dustin Poirier to gain the title.

How did the BMF come to be?

Nate Diaz came off of a long layoff to beat Anthony Pettis, and then made an iconic callout to Jorge Masvidal, involving the epic phrase which gave birth to the ‘BMF’ belt. It also made a war between east and west coast fighters.

The BMF belt

Both Diaz and Masvidal were huge stars back in the day, and the buildup was so big, that UFC President Dana White, decided to go all in. He announced the BMF belt, they headlined the event, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the one wrapping the title around the waist of the winner.

No BMF title has ever gone the distance

The first BMF title fight ended in a doctor stoppage TKO, as Masvidal created too much harm on Nate Diaz’s face. Then Gaethje knocked out Poirier with a vicious head kick. The last one, Max Holloway put the beating of a lifetime on Gaethje and end up knocking him out with one second to go in the fight. The BMF belt legacy right now is literally living up to the expectations.