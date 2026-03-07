Trending topics:
NY Rangers trade recap after Vincent Trocheck talks in NHL deadline

The New York Rangers didn't trade Vincent Trocheck, but made key moves before the NHL deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers experienced a busy trade deadline filled with speculation, negotiations, and a couple of notable roster moves. Much of the attention centered on Vincent Trocheck, who drew interest from teams such as the Minnesota Wild and the Carolina Hurricanes. However, despite multiple discussions, the Rangers ultimately decided not to move the veteran after none of the offers met the compensation expected by general manager Chris Drury.

While the Trocheck situation remained unresolved, New York still completed a pair of trades before the deadline. The Rangers acquired Aidan Thompson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Derrick Pouliot. They also struck a deal with the Calgary Flames, sending forward Brennan Othmann to Calgary in return for Jacob Battaglia.

The flurry of activity reshaped parts of the Rangers’ prospect pool and draft capital while also moving out several roster pieces. Drury will try to build a roster capable of winning the Stanley Cup in the next months. A full recap of the team’s deadline moves was later outlined by Rangers reporter Mollie Walker, detailing which players and picks the organization added and which ones departed.

NY Rangers trade recap: Players in

RW prospect Liam Greentree
C prospect Aidan Thompson
RW/LW prospect Jacob Battaglia
2026 3rd-round pick (NYI)
2026 3rd-round pick (LAK)*
2026 3rd-round pick (BUF)
2026 6th-round pick (CHI)
2028 4th-round pick (LAK)*

*Better of LA or DAL, upgrades to 2nd (better of LA or CBJ) if LA wins 1 playoff round.

*Only if LA wins 2 playoff rounds.

Player leaving NY Rangers after NHL trade deadline

Walker also summarized the assets that the Rangers moved out as part of their deadline activity:

LHD Carson Soucy
LW Artemi Panarin (50% retained)
C Sam Carrick
LHD Derrick Pouliot
LW Brennan Othmann

NY Rangers reportedly will not trade Vincent Trocheck to Minnesota Wild

