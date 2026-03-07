Maxx Crosby sends bold message to Ravens on expectations about his arrival

Maxx Crosby has a clear message for the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking for the first time to his new fandom, he was adamant on not giving empty promises, but setting high expectations for the team.

Appearing on The Rush podcast, Crosby said, “I’m excited on attacking this head on like I do with everything else… I’m not gonna sit here and make a bunch of grand predictions or everything of that nature. I’m going there with one purpose and that’s to help this team get to where it needs to be, where everyone wants to go, and that’s winning the Super Bowl.”

The Crosby trade is a blockbuster one, the fact is that plenty of hype comes along with it. Crosby is arguably one of the best pass-rushers in football. Having that, paired to a top-tier attacking unit, is the recipe to get to a Super Bowl. Crosby has one big task to fill.

The Ravens defense needed Crosby bad

Baltimore‘s defense ranked 24th in total yards in 2025, 30th passing, and was the fourth-worst defense in sacks. The Ravens only had 30 sacks all year. Crosby alone had double digits sacks. Coming into this season, he is arguably the pass-rusher under most duress, given the expectations put in him.

This will also help the secondary, that now will know quarterbacks will throw under more pressure. Hence, Crosby will bring a whole new level of impact to the team. Also, new head coach Jesse Minter is a defensive mastermind, which could make Crosby an even bigger player for the Ravens.

How does the Ravens defensive line look for 2026?

Crosby will join the likes of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, and Broderick Jones in the defensive line. Just behind them, an elite linebacker Roquan Smith. The potential on this unit is humongous.

