Trending topics:
NFL

Maxx Crosby sends bold message to Ravens on expectations about his arrival

Speaking to the Baltimore Ravens fandom for the first time, Maxx Crosby set the expectations clear.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesMaxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby has a clear message for the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking for the first time to his new fandom, he was adamant on not giving empty promises, but setting high expectations for the team.

Appearing on The Rush podcast, Crosby said, “I’m excited on attacking this head on like I do with everything else… I’m not gonna sit here and make a bunch of grand predictions or everything of that nature. I’m going there with one purpose and that’s to help this team get to where it needs to be, where everyone wants to go, and that’s winning the Super Bowl.”

The Crosby trade is a blockbuster one, the fact is that plenty of hype comes along with it. Crosby is arguably one of the best pass-rushers in football. Having that, paired to a top-tier attacking unit, is the recipe to get to a Super Bowl. Crosby has one big task to fill.

Advertisement

The Ravens defense needed Crosby bad

Baltimore‘s defense ranked 24th in total yards in 2025, 30th passing, and was the fourth-worst defense in sacks. The Ravens only had 30 sacks all year. Crosby alone had double digits sacks. Coming into this season, he is arguably the pass-rusher under most duress, given the expectations put in him.

Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby #98.
Advertisement

This will also help the secondary, that now will know quarterbacks will throw under more pressure. Hence, Crosby will bring a whole new level of impact to the team. Also, new head coach Jesse Minter is a defensive mastermind, which could make Crosby an even bigger player for the Ravens.

Maxx Crosby breaks silence with emotional message to Raiders following trade to Ravens

see also

Maxx Crosby breaks silence with emotional message to Raiders following trade to Ravens

How does the Ravens defensive line look for 2026?

Crosby will join the likes of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, and Broderick Jones in the defensive line. Just behind them, an elite linebacker Roquan Smith. The potential on this unit is humongous.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Crosby get 10+ sacks in his debut season with the Ravens?

already voted 0 people

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
NFL News: Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares his thoughts on the arrivals of Pete Carroll, Tom Brady
NFL

NFL News: Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares his thoughts on the arrivals of Pete Carroll, Tom Brady

Maxx Crosby sends strong message to Raiders about ongoing trade rumors ahead of 2026 season
NFL

Maxx Crosby sends strong message to Raiders about ongoing trade rumors ahead of 2026 season

Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors with four-word message amid drama with Tom Brady’s Raiders in 2026
NFL

Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors with four-word message amid drama with Tom Brady’s Raiders in 2026

Is Maxx Crosby playing today for Raiders vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 14?
NFL

Is Maxx Crosby playing today for Raiders vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 14?

Better Collective Logo