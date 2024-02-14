TheLos Angeles Lakers played with fire at the trade deadline. LeBron James had made it loud and clear that he wanted the team to make some moves, yet Rob Pelinka had different plans.

The Lakers didn’t make a single trade, but they did sign hometown guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Needless to say, that might not be enough for them to pursue another NBA Championship.

So, with James set to turn 40 years old next season, he’s admitted that he still doesn’t know whether he’s going to pick up his player option, even though it’s worth over $50 million.

Bronny’s Future Could Lure LeBron Away From LA

With that in mind, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that his future in Southern California could depend on what happens with his firstborn, Bronny, who’s eligible to declare for the upcoming NBA Draft:

“What happens if Bronny James is drafted in June? LeBron’s 19-year-old son, in the midst of his freshman season at USC, has not yet announced whether he plans to enter the 2024 NBA Draft or play another season at the collegiate level,” wrote Stein. “But if Bronny does choose to enter the June draft and if he’s selected somewhere in Round 2, as would almost certainly happen in a worst-case scenario, how does Dad react?”

The Lakers were reportedly in the mix to get Bronny. However, Stein reports that two other teams could try and make a run at him to have a chance to get LeBron at a discount:

“I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster. There might be more,” Stein added.

James has always talked about his desire to play with Bronny, so this isn’t anything new. However, for the first time since he arrived in Los Angeles, it seems like leaving the Lakers is a realistic possibility.