Two teams stand in the way of the Lakers getting Christian Wood

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it known that they’re looking to add a stretch big man next to Anthony Davis. They want a big with a different profile and someone who could take some scoring duties off LeBron James’ shoulders.

Christian Wood is reported to be their main target right now. He hasn’t re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks, and there doesn’t seem to be any sort of interest in that regard.

However, a report by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times cites that they could still face some steep competition, as the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are looking to join the race for his services.

Bulls, Heat Want To Sign Christian Wood

“According to sources familiar with the team’s free-agent pursuits but not authorized to speak publicly, the Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood,” Woike wrote.

“Sources also believe that the Miami Heat could be a suitor for Wood, particularly if they’re able to pull off a Damian Lillard trade. The Heat were rumored to be in the market for Dario Saric before he picked Golden State and the Lakers had interest in Saric as well,” added Woike.

The Lakers don’t have a lot of money to offer, but they would give him a legit shot to pursue a championship. Will that be enough to convince him? We’ll have to wait and see.