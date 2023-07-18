Last season marked a historic milestone for the Denver Nuggets as they clinched their first-ever franchise title. Guided by the exceptional Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets showcased their dominance in the postseason, losing only four games along their triumphant journey. The 4-1 win over the Miami Heat finished the job, but there were other interesting matchups before.

Bruce Brown, who has since embarked on a new chapter with the Indiana Pacers after securing a lucrative contract during the free agency period, played a vital role in the team’s success. As a bench player, Brown’s contributions were instrumental, as he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during the postseason.

Looking back on the intense playoff battles, Brown recalled which series was the hardest. Moreover, his following comments carried a subtle shade towards the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, alluding to the Western Conference Finals that ended in a swept in favor of the Nuggets.

Bruce Brown disregards LeBron James’ Lakers

The Nuggets showcased their talent by eliminating formidable opponents on their path to the title. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat during their championship quest. Brown identified the Lakers showdown as the series in which they felt the most confident about winning.

“Phoenix was our ‘toughest’ series, but I would say honestly, our toughest series was Minnesota. It was just something about them. They had good players, like Mike Conley, Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards. I think that was our toughest series. I mean Phoenix, it was just blowouts each game”, Brown said about their postseason.

However, he was opposed to putting the Lakers as the most difficult team they faced. “It never felt like we were going to lose, any game. Even when they went on their little run, Austin Reaves was hitting threes; it never felt like ‘Oh we about to lose’. I think that series for us was more personal than any other series. Don’t know why. I’ve never seen Nikola speak on the court. He wasn’t talking s—, but he was like into the game. He was playing no games. Like he has something to prove, and he’s the best player in the world”, Brown stated about the WCF on the Run Your Race podcast.