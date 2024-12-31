Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Penny Hardaway admits 'embarrassing' loss fueled Memphis fire

Coach Penny Hardaway thinks the tough loss to Mississippi State may have been a blessing in disguise for the Tigers.

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Memphis at Clemson Dec 14 December 14, 2024: Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway during the second halfagainst the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA Basketball matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC
© Scott Kinzer - ImagoNCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Memphis at Clemson Dec 14 December 14, 2024: Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway during the second halfagainst the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA Basketball matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC

By Ernesto Cova

The Memphis Tigers were put to the test on December 21. Mississippi State got the best of them with a shocking 79-66 loss. Then, they bounced back in a big way to take down No. 16 Ole Miss by double digits.

Coach Penny Hardaway stated that his team had been ‘soft’ and urged them to show a little pride and more fight. That was more than enough to ignite his players’ fire.

That’s why, following the big triumph against a ranked opponent, Hardaway agreed with the narrative about his team caring more about the game than their opponents.

Advertisement

Penny Hardaway admits Memphis got embarrassed

“It was absolutely true. It was true because we had a chip on our shoulders for how we played last week,” Hardaway said. “Mississippi State is a damn good team, and to go out there and not fight, they embarrassed us.”

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway encourages his team during the first half against Wichita State on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway encourages his team during the first half against Wichita State on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Advertisement

“So we had to go through Christmas and enjoy Christmas with family, but we knew we had to get back to business. We knew that we couldn’t let Ole Miss come in here and do the same thing that Mississippi State had done,” he added.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Memphis showed a strong defensive attitude in the win over Ole Miss, holding the Rebels to just 36.4% from the floor. Now, they’ll look to replicate that success in their first conference game, which will take place on January 2. vs. Florida Atlantic.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: Alex Karaban makes shocking claim about Dan Hurley
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Alex Karaban makes shocking claim about Dan Hurley

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper breaks internet with epic NIL-related Christmas gift
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper breaks internet with epic NIL-related Christmas gift

NCAAB News: There's a new NBA favorite to land Ace Bailey
College Basketball

NCAAB News: There's a new NBA favorite to land Ace Bailey

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma isn't ready to give up on Azzi Fudd
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma isn't ready to give up on Azzi Fudd

Better Collective Logo