For months, it seemed that, sooner or later, Damian Lillard would be traded to the Miami Heat. No one knew what the Portland Trail Blazers would get in return, but Tyler Herro was continuously mentioned as the centerpiece of any hypothetical package. In the end, however, things went completely different.

The Blazers granted Lillard’s trade request, but not to the place he mentioned as his preferred landing spot. Instead, Dame was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns. While it came out of the blue, this move turned out to be the best for everyone but the Heat.

The veteran guard ended up being paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gives him a true possibility to contend. This deal was also great news for Herro, who seems to be happy in Miami. Besides, he made it clear that he didn’t want to play for Portland.

Tyler Herro glad he didn’t end up in Portland

“I didn’t want to go to Portland, so I’m glad Portland didn’t want me,” Herro told the Sun Sentinel. “I just don’t want to be in Portland. So it’s not personal with Portland, at all. I’m just happy to be on the court. I haven’t played since April. I broke my hand and I haven’t played since then, so I’m ready to play.”

Herro missed the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA season due to injury, so he watched his teammates take the Heat all the way to the NBA Finals from the sidelines. It was a great postseason campaign by Miami, who pulled off an upset by setting up a meeting with the Denver Nuggets as the 8th seed in the East. But in the end, Nikola Jokic and company were too much for Erik Spoelstra’s team.

At 23, Herro is facing another opportunity to prove his worth in South Florida after months of being linked with a possible departure from the team. But far from seeing this as a “revenge tour,” the young guard said he’s just excited to return to the court after so long.

Will Tyler Herro step up in the playoffs?

One of the biggest talking points around Herro this offseason has been his performance when it comes playoff time. Selected by the Heat out of the University of Kentucky with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the shooting guard did great in the 2020 NBA playoffs as a rookie, helping Miami reach the Finals against the Lakers. His team lost, but he averaged 16.0 points per game and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 37.5% of his three-point attempts.

But in the following seasons, Herro’s playoff production decreased. He averaged just 9.3 PPG in the first-round loss to the Bucks in 2021. The next year, after being named Six Man of the Year thanks to his impressive regular season performance – 20.7 PPG, 4.0 APG and 5.0 RPG while shooting 39.9% from downtown – Herro’s numbers also declined in the postseason. He posted 12.6 PPG, 2.8 APG, and 22.9 percent of his three-point shots. Herro managed to post 12 points in his lone playoff appearance in 2023, so it will be interesting to see what he can do this season.